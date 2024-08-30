Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said Justice Hima Kohli was not just a woman judge, but a fierce protector of the rights of women to have equal working conditions.
The top court gave farewell to Justice Kohli who would retire on September 1.
Justice Kohli, who was elevated to the SC as a judge on August 31, 2021, will demit office after a three-year stint.
In his remarks, the CJI said there were times when she steadfastly stood by me when the going was tough. He also said, "Justice Kohli has sent a very crucial message that to succeed as a woman, you do not have to forsake your femininity".
On her last working day, Justice Kohli sat with the CJI-led bench, as per the convention.
She was lauded as a judge who has always contributed to the judiciary, for the dispensation of justice.
Attorney General R Venkataramani said that her dedication to the cause of justice throughout her career will always be remembered. Her departure leaves a void that will be felt deeply by the legal fraternity, he said.
In her remarks, Justice Kohli expressed hope that another woman judge would be added to the Supreme Court Bench after her departure.
"All of you made it easy for me. I felt at home. These three years have been a very great learning experience with Chief, my senior colleagues, each one has been so kind. The Bar is so warm, so affectionate and always ready with some help or other," Justice Kohli said.
Born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi, Justice Kohli did her schooling from St Thomas School, and graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephens College, University of Delhi. She completed her Post Graduation in History in First Division and thereafter joined the LLB course at the Law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi and completed the same in the year 1984.
Published 30 August 2024, 09:01 IST