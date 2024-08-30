Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday said Justice Hima Kohli was not just a woman judge, but a fierce protector of the rights of women to have equal working conditions.

The top court gave farewell to Justice Kohli who would retire on September 1.

Justice Kohli, who was elevated to the SC as a judge on August 31, 2021, will demit office after a three-year stint.

In his remarks, the CJI said there were times when she steadfastly stood by me when the going was tough. He also said, "Justice Kohli has sent a very crucial message that to succeed as a woman, you do not have to forsake your femininity".

On her last working day, Justice Kohli sat with the CJI-led bench, as per the convention.

She was lauded as a judge who has always contributed to the judiciary, for the dispensation of justice.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said that her dedication to the cause of justice throughout her career will always be remembered. Her departure leaves a void that will be felt deeply by the legal fraternity, he said.