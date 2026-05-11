Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court bins PIL challenging Hindu law granting women right to seek divorce over non-cohabitation

A bench dismissed the plea seeking "gender-neutral" interpretation of divorce provisions under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHindu Marriage Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us