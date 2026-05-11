<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Hindu Marriage Act that grants only the wife the right to seek divorce if cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.</p>.<p>"Don't settle personal vendettas via PILs (public interest litigations)," the bench said.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed the plea filed by law student Jitender Singh, who appeared in person and sought a "gender-neutral" interpretation of divorce provisions under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu-marriage-act">Hindu Marriage Act</a>.</p>.<p>Section 13(2)(iii) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, grants only the wife the right to seek divorce where cohabitation has not resumed for one year or more after a maintenance decree against the husband.</p>.Despite minority status, Jains within Hindu Marriage Act, says MP High Court; sets aside family court order.<p>During the hearing, the CJI questioned the petitioner on how he was personally affected by the provision.</p>.<p>"How are you affected? Do you think you head the entire male gender group?" the CJI asked.</p>.<p>The petitioner responded that he had been involved in matrimonial litigation for the last seven to eight years and said that the provision should be gender-neutral and equally available to men.</p>.<p>"You want to settle personal vendetta through this PIL," the bench said.</p>.<p>"This is what I wanted you to confess. Why should we not impose exemplary costs on you?" the CJI asked.</p>.<p>Justice Bagchi said the legislature is competent to enact special provisions for women and children, and it is empowered under the Constitution to do so.</p>.<p>"The State can also enact special laws for women and children," Justice Bagchi said.</p>.On way to register marriage, Muslim man, pregnant Hindu wife assaulted by lawyers in Madhya Pradesh court.<p>"I hope you are not studying law only to conduct maintenance proceedings," the CJI said, while refusing to entertain the PIL.</p>.<p>Justice Bagchi further noted that if the petitioner sought complete parity in such matters, "You should have the Constitution amended. This is a special law." </p>