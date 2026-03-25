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Supreme Court bins plea against MHA circular on Vande Mataram, terms it 'vague apprehension of discrimination'

Justice Bagchi asked if the circular specified any penal consequences for not singing the national song or if any person had been removed from the congregation for not singing it.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMHAVande Mataram

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