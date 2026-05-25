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Supreme Court calls for science-backed, public-inclusive process to define Aravallis

The Chief Justice agreed, noting that the committee must hear everyone. “There will be different stakeholders, and sometimes very good suggestions come from the common man,” the CJI observed.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAravalli hills

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