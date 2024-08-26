Supreme Court cautions to summon Chief Secy if no info was given by States on open correctional homes

He also stated that the affidavits filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also do not contain all the requisite specific information.

The bench then directed that all the States/Union Territories, which have not yet filed their response, to do so with the complete information and within a period of four weeks.

"The registry is directed to ensure that the order is communicated to the Chief Secretaries of all the States/Union Territories concerned. We further clarify that if any of the State Governments or Union Territories do not respond in terms of the orders passed by this Court, we will be compelled to direct the presence of the Chief Secretary of the States/Union Territories concerned before this Court," the bench said.

The court fixed the matter for consideration after four weeks.