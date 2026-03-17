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Supreme Court cites 'bleak chance' of trial's early disposal, long incarceration to grant bail to separatist Shabir Shah

A bench observed that there were bleak chances of the trial's early disposal and the 74-year-old had been in custody for a prolonged period.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtShabir Shah

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