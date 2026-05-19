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Supreme Court collegium approves nine judicial officers, 10 advocates as judges of Madras High Court

The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant approved the names for appointment in a meeting held on May 18.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:49 IST
IndiaMadras High CourtSupreme Corut

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