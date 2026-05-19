Supreme Court collegium approves nine judicial officers, 10 advocates as judges of Madras High Court

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/stray-dogs-case-supreme-court-allows-euthanasia-of-rabid-dogs-to-curb-threat-to-human-life-4008301">Supreme Court</a> collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of nine judicial officers and 10 advocates as judges of the Madras High Court.</p><p>The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant approved the names for appointment in a meeting held on May 18.</p><p>The judicial officers whose names have been approved are Dr P Murugan, MD Sumathi, S Alli, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran.</p>.Supreme Court Collegium recommends Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.<p>The advocates whose names have been approved are Natarajan Ramesh, GK Muthukumaar, Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan, Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar, Ellappan Manoharan, Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, Rajnish Pathiyil, K Appadurai and Ramasamy Anitha.</p><p>In another decision, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court.</p><p>The collegium approved names of Justices Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, Advait Mahendra Sethna, and Pravin Sheshrao Patil.</p>