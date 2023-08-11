Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 23 High Court judges

Meanwhile, Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana, has been recommended to be transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Patna; Justice Munnuri Laxman, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana, to the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Madhuresh Prasad, Judge, High Court of Judicature at Patna to the High Court at Calcutta; Justice Narendar G, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, to the High Court of Orissa; Justice M Sudheer Kumar, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana to the High Court at Calcutta; and, Justice C Sumalatha, Judge, High Court for the State of Telangana to the High Court of Gujarat.