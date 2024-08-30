Supreme Court Collegium reiterates decision to transfer Allahabad HC judge to Madras HC

"The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 21 August 2024 to transfer Justice Ahmed to the Madras High Court," it said.

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium said it has consulted one of the judges of the Supreme Court who, being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

"We have also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court," it said.