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Supreme Court concerned over cops uploading videos online, says poses threat to fair trial

The bench was hearing a PIL that alleged that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media and create a bias in people's minds.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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