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Supreme Court declines plea to declare Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti a national holiday

The court said there are umpteen religious holidays in the country and not one more was needed.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGuru Gobind Singh

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