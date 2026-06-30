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Supreme Court declines to consider PIL seeking CBI probe into Bihar police encounter

The deceased, a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, was killed in the encounter, which has sparked controversy.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtPILpolice encounter

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