Supreme Court declines to consider PIL seeking CBI probe into Bihar police encounter

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday refused to entertain a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-interest-litigation">public interest litigation</a> (PIL) seeking a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) probe into the alleged police encounter that led to the death of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on June 17.</p><p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu dismissed the plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, while granting him liberty to approach the High Court. </p><p>“No sorry. Not entertaining this. Liberty given to approach HC,” the bench observed. During the hearing, the bench questioned the petitioner’s locus standi in the matter. </p><p>“Who are you to file this case? Sorry!” the judges remarked. Tiwari replied that he was filing the petition in public interest.</p>.India’s mission to save fuel begins at the footpath; the Supreme Court has just made it a duty.<p>In his PIL, Tiwari sought registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the killing and the constitution of an independent expert committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to inquire into the extrajudicial killing.</p><p>He argued that such encounters were becoming increasingly common and urged the court to intervene to protect the right to life.</p><p>The plea also demanded a prompt, independent, and impartial investigation by the CBI.</p><p>The deceased, a resident of Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, was killed in the encounter, which has sparked controversy.</p><p>His family has claimed that he had surrendered and discarded his weapon before being shot by the police. The Bihar government had on Saturday announced a judicial inquiry into the incident.</p>