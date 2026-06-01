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Supreme Court declines to consider plea seeking CBT-based test for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam

Justice Narasimha pointed out that similar pleas had already been dismissed and highlighted the significant challenges involved in organising a fresh examination following the cancellation.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEET

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