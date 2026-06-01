Supreme Court declines to consider plea seeking CBT-based test for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court</a> on Monday declined to immediately entertain a plea seeking a direction to conduct the re-test of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, scheduled for June 21, in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the conventional pen-and-paper format.</p><p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar made it clear at the outset that it was not inclined to take up the matter right away. </p><p>The petitioners, represented by advocate Satyam Singh, pressed for the re-test to be held in CBT mode. </p>.'No lessons learnt from previous incidents': Supreme Court to NTA on NEET paper leak, seeks response from Centre & agencies.<p>However, Justice Narasimha pointed out that similar pleas had already been dismissed and highlighted the significant challenges involved in organising a fresh examination following the cancellation. </p> <p>“We will keep it after vacation,” the bench said, adjourning the plea to be heard in July along with other pending petitions related to reforms in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) and paper leak cases.</p> <p>The petition, filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and others, has been tagged with broader pleas concerning the functioning of the NTA, the body responsible for conducting the NEET-UG examination.</p> <p>On May 29, the Supreme Court had described the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam — originally held on May 3 — as “traumatic”, underscoring the immense emotional investment and aspirations of students. </p> <p>The court had raised pointed questions on the paper leak and emphasised the need for accountability, while urging the NTA to draw lessons from the leak-free track record of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).</p> <p>The examination was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the case, with reports indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the issue to prevent any lapses in the process.<br></p>