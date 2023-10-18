Supreme Court declines to strike down Special Marriage Act provisions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday by a unanimous view declined to strike down provisions of the Special Marriage Act (SMA), meant for registration of inter-faith couples.

The court rejected the plea by same-sex couples to replace the word used as man and woman in the law with "spouse" to grant recognition to marriage of same-sex couples.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, though upheld the rights of civil union for queer couples, said this court cannot either strike down the constitutional validity of SMA or read words into it because of its institutional limitations.

"This court cannot read words into the provisions of the SMA and provisions of other allied laws...because that would amount to judicial legislation. The court in the exercise of the power of judicial review must steer clear of matters, particularly those impinging on policy, which fall in the legislative domain," he wrote in his judgement.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his separate judgement, said it would also not be prudent to suspend or strike down the SMA, given that it is a beneficial legislation and is regularly and routinely used by heterosexual partners desirous of getting married.