Homeindia

Supreme Court defers to Nov 27 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court had upheld the ED's powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:46 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateEDPMLA

