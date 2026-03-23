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Supreme Court directs CBI, ED to conduct fair, time bound probe against ADAG firms

The bench referred to certain facts disclosed in the fresh status reports of the probe agencies and said CBI and ED are presently probing seven and eight FIRs, respectively.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtEDAnil Dhirubhai Ambani

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