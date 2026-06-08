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Supreme Court directs execution of settlement in Ardee group family dispute

The top court had appointed former top court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, as a mediator to assist the parties in reaching an amicable settlement.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme Courtfamily dispute

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