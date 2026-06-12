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Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra, and Atul S Chandurkar declined to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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