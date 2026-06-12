Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination

<p>New Delhi: In a setback to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>leader Meenakshi Natarajan, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday dismissed her writ petition challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha candidature from Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra, and Atul S Chandurkar declined to entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.</p><p> “We are sorry. We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed,” the bench said, while granting Natarajan liberty to raise her challenge through an election petition under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.</p> .Once nomination is rejected, remedy is to approach EC: Supreme Court tells Meenakshi Natarajan.<p>The court underscored that allowing such petitions under Article 32 or 226 in cases of alleged “glaring errors” while relegating others to election petitions would amount to reading a principle into Article 329 of the Constitution that does not exist. </p><p>It cautioned against selective interference in nomination-related disputes.</p><p>Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on June 9 by the Returning Officer and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Principal Secretary Arvind Sharma. </p><p>She had approached the apex court on Wednesday seeking urgent relief.</p> .<p>During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, argued that the Returning Officer acted arbitrarily. He contended that the rejection was based on a non-existent criminal case, as no cognizance had been taken by any court.</p><p>He pointed out that under Section 33A of the RP Act, candidates are required to disclose only those cases where cognizance has been taken. In this instance, Natarajan had only received a pre-cognizance summons under Section 223 of the BNSS, and no cognizance was taken, he submitted.</p> .<p>“The Returning Officer exceeded his authority. There was no criminal case pending against her that she was mandated to disclose,” Singhvi argued, describing the rejection as bizarre since the officer had incorrectly stated that cognizance had been taken.</p><p>The bench, however, was not persuaded to invoke its jurisdiction and directed that the matter be pursued through the statutory route of an election petition.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Madhya Pradesh and senior advocate D S Naidu for the Election Commission and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi for the returned candidate opposed the plea.</p>