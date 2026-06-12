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Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of nomination for Rajya Sabha election

Article 329 of the Indian Constitution bars courts from interfering in electoral matters, ensuring elections proceed without judicial delays.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:23 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 08:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajya Sabha

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