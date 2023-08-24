Supreme Court dismisses plea against bail to Andaman and Nicobar Islands ex-chief secretary in rape case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea against the bail granted to former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain in a rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah upheld the High Court's order but directed the authorities to consider any apprehension to the threat of the victim.

The court rejected the appeals filed by the State and the victim against the bail granted by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had probed the allegation that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's residence on the promise of a government job and raped by multiple people, including Narain.

Narain was arrested on November 10, 2022 after an FIR was registered on October 1, 2022 when he was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government had suspended him on October 17.