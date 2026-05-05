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Supreme Court dismisses plea against institutional preference quota in PG courses in AIIMS like institutions

It also claimed the petitioner's failure to secure a seat was purely due to restrictive choices and not a fallacy of the institutional preference implementation.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIIMSQuotaPG Course

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