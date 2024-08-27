Supreme Court dismisses plea against relief to Minister K J George, 2 ex IPS in Dy SP's suicide case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against the Karnataka High Court's order, which quashed criminal proceedings against Congress leader and Minister K J George and two retired IPS officers in a case related to alleged abetment to suicide by a Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathy on July 7, 2016.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected a special leave petition filed by Sabitha, sister of the deceased officer, against the High Court's order of November 4, 2020.

The court found no merit in the plea against the High Court's order.

Before his death, the officer had, in Television interviews, accused then Bengaluru city development minister K J George and senior officers A M Prasad and Pranob Mohanty of hounding him.