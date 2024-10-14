Home
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking 24-hour Sindhi language channel on Doordarshan

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra rejected NGO Sindhi Sangat's petition challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed the plea.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 08:02 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 08:02 IST
