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Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking action on hate speech against Brahmins

During the hearing, the Court questioned why a particular community should seek protection against hate speech against themselves only and not for others.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsSupreme Courthate speechBrahmin

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