Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking framing of guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana dismissed the plea filed by a lawyer, who had also sought laying down of uniform, structured and enforceable guidelines for regulation of adjournments in all courts across the country.</p>.<p>The plea also sought formulation and implementation of a uniform national case flow management policy applicable to all courts in the country. </p>.WFI plea against High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat for selection trials infructuous: Supreme Court.<p>During the hearing, Justice Nath told the petitioner, "Go to the Bar Council of India, State Bar Council or High Court Bar Association, District Court Bar Association." </p><p>The petitioner said that the Supreme Court is the "appropriate authority."</p><p>To which Justice Nath replied, "No, we don't want to take animosity with the lawyers. We are friends with the lawyers."</p><p>The case was then dismissed. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>