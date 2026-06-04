Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases

The plea also sought formulation and implementation of a uniform national case flow management policy applicable to all courts in the country.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudiciary

Follow us on :

Follow Us