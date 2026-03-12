Menu
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking Rs 1 cr fee and expenses to 'save' former CJI Dipak Misra

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the petition was "totally misconceived".
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 10:25 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsIndiaChief Justice of IndiaSupreme Court

