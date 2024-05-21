Supreme Court dismisses pleas for review of Dec 2023 verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of December 11, 2023 judgment which upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to scrap special status under Article 370 for J&K and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna found that there was no error apparent in the judgment, so there was no case for a review.

"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the bench said.