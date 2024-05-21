Supreme Court dismisses pleas for review of Dec 2023 verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of petitions seeking review of December 11, 2023 judgment which upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to scrap special status under Article 370 for J&K and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna found that there was no error apparent in the judgment, so there was no case for a review.
"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the bench said.
The court granted permission to file the review petition but rejected the application seeking permission to appear and argue in person. It also rejected a plea for open court hearing.
Awami National Conference and others have filed the review petitions in the matter.
As per the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, a review petition is taken up by the judges inside their chambers by circulation of papers.
The order on review petitions was passed on May 1, 2024. However, the copy was uploaded on Tuesday only.
Published 21 May 2024, 17:08 IST