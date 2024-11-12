Supreme Court dismisses Vedanta’s review plea against judgment on closure of copper plant in Tamil Nadu

In its February judgement, the bench had said the health and welfare of the residents of the area is a matter of utmost concern and in the ultimate analysis, the state government is responsible for it.
The court said the closure of industry undoubtedly not a matter of first choice.
However, the repeated nature of breaches, coupled with the severity of the violations would in this analysis have left neither the statutory authorities nor the high court to take any other view unless they were to be oblivious of their duty, the court said.
The court had then also dismissed the appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board questioning the observations made by the Madras High Court against it.
In 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) ordered the closure of the controversial Sterlite Plant after massive protests by locals, social and environmental activists who alleged that the facility was causing widespread and severe pollution, leading to the spread of serious diseases among locals. The decision of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board was later upheld by the Madras High Court in August 2020.
Published 12 November 2024, 16:20 IST