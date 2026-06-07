SC dissolves Army officer’s marriage, says forcing spouses to stay bound serves no purpose

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said compelling parties to remain in a “marriage that exists only on paper” serves no legitimate purpose when the relationship has irretrievably broken down, as it dissolved the marriage of an Indian Army officer and his doctor wife. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant divorce to the couple, who have been living separately for over eight years amid long-standing acrimony and multiple legal battles.</p><p>The court set aside the Allahabad High Court’s October 3, 2024 order that had upheld a family court’s rejection of the husband’s divorce petition.</p>.'Forcing relationship impossible through courts,' SC grants divorce to wife living separately since 2003.<p>The marriage between the couple was solemnised on April 19, 2017, according to Hindu rites. The husband is an Army officer, while the wife is a qualified BDS doctor. </p><p>Differences soon emerged, leading the wife to leave the matrimonial home. She alleged adultery against her husband and initiated several proceedings, including for maintenance and under the Domestic Violence Act.</p><p>In February 2019, the parties reached a settlement under which the husband agreed to pay a total of Rs 31 lakh as permanent alimony, in exchange for mutual consent divorce and withdrawal of cases by the wife. </p><p>He paid Rs 10 lakh initially. The amount was later revised to Rs 32 lakh following further negotiations.</p>.Prolonged matrimonial litigation only leads to perpetuity of marriage on paper: Supreme Court.<p>A joint petition for mutual consent divorce was filed in January 2020, with the husband paying another Rs 10 lakh. However, the wife did not cooperate for the second motion, leading to the dismissal of the mutual consent proceedings in July 2023.</p><p>The wife, who received Rs 20 lakh, later returned the amount. Before the Supreme Court, she opposed dissolution under Article 142 and insisted on pursuing a contested divorce on the ground of adultery.</p><p>The bench noted that both parties had categorically stated they did not wish to live together as husband and wife, and there was no possibility of reconciliation.</p><p>“The parties have been living separately for over eight years. The record shows long-standing acrimony between the parties and a multiplicity of civil and criminal proceedings initiated by both sides. The ties of matrimony, in every meaningful sense, have long since been severed,” the court observed. </p><p>“In such circumstances, to compel the parties to remain bound in a marriage that exists only on paper would serve no legitimate purpose,” the bench added.</p><p>Considering the husband’s offer and the overall facts, the Supreme Court directed him to pay Rs 50 lakh as one-time permanent alimony, describing it as a “fair, just and adequate” amount. This payment will settle all past and future claims, including maintenance under Section 125 CrPC and the Army Act. The court also quashed all pending cases between the parties.</p>