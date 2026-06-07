Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC dissolves Army officer’s marriage, says forcing spouses to stay bound serves no purpose

The marriage between the couple was solemnised on April 19, 2017. The husband is an Army officer, while the wife is a qualified BDS doctor.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 06:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 06:17 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmarriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us