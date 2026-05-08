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Supreme Court expresses displeasure with non production of witnesses in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The court also asked the judge to file a status report, while hearing a plea related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme Court

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