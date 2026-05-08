<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday expressed displeasure over non-production of witnesses in the ongoing trial against Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and others in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out the status report filed before it by the Uttar Pradesh government assigned no reason for the non-production of witnesses.</p><p>The bench noted that no witnesses had been examined in the trial for around two months. </p>.'Enough is enough': Supreme Court raps MP government over delay in granting sanction to prosecute Minister for remarks against Col Sofiya.<p>“We direct the presiding judge to take lawful measures to secure the presence of witnesses,” the bench said, directing the trial court judge to make endeavour to conclude the trial in a time-bound manner. </p><p>The court also asked the judge to file a status report, while hearing a plea related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. </p><p>The trial in two cases related to the incident is ongoing before a court in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri district, during a farmers' protest against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. </p><p>Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle. A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.</p>