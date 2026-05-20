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Supreme Court grants Karnataka government and State Election Commission an extension till August 31, 2026 to conduct Bengaluru city corporation polls due to staff shortages.
Key points
• Supreme Court extension
The apex court extended the deadline for conducting Bengaluru city corporation elections from June 30 to August 31, 2026, as the final opportunity.
• Reason for delay
The Karnataka government and State Election Commission cited staff shortages due to Census operations, electoral roll revisions, and board examinations as reasons for the delay.
• SEC's role
The State Election Commission stated it could conduct polls with state government assistance but faced manpower shortages due to concurrent statutory duties.
• Previous deadline
The Supreme Court had initially directed the completion of polls by June 30, 2026, following the expiry of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's term in September 2020.
Key statistics
June 30, 2026
Initial deadline set by Supreme Court
August 31, 2026
Extended deadline granted by Supreme Court
September 10, 2020
Term expiry date of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COUNCIL
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:17 IST