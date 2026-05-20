Supreme Court grants Karnataka government and State Election Commission an extension till August 31, 2026 to conduct Bengaluru city corporation polls due to staff shortages.

Key points

• Supreme Court extension The apex court extended the deadline for conducting Bengaluru city corporation elections from June 30 to August 31, 2026, as the final opportunity.

• Reason for delay The Karnataka government and State Election Commission cited staff shortages due to Census operations, electoral roll revisions, and board examinations as reasons for the delay.

• SEC's role The State Election Commission stated it could conduct polls with state government assistance but faced manpower shortages due to concurrent statutory duties.