Supreme Court extends stay on notices issued by Lok Sabha privileges panel to West Bengal officials till July 19

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra adjourned the hearing on the plea of the bureaucrats to July 19 after it was informed by a lawyer appearing for the LS Secretariat that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was unavailable as he was out of the country.