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Supreme Court extends tenure of all retiring tribunal heads, members till Sept 8

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order during the mentioning of a pending case.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNational Green TribunalAttorney General

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