<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till September 8 the tenure of all tribunal chairpersons, presidents and members whose terms are due to expire before that day to ensure uninterrupted functioning of tribunals.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order during the mentioning of a pending case.</p>.<p>The matter was mentioned in the context of a National Green Tribunal judicial member, whose term is expiring in June. His tenure was also extended till September 8.</p>.'What a mess...': Supreme Court rues technical members in tribunals outsourcing writing of verdicts.<p>During the proceedings, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, agreed to the extension on behalf of the Centre.</p>.<p>The bench noted that the selection committee is scheduled to convene on September 8 to deliberate on appointments and extensions. </p>