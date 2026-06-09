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Supreme Court flags 40-year delay by Allahabad HC in murder case, seeks solutions to judicial backlog

The case pertained to Vijay Singh who was 28 years old when he was arrested in November 1983 for allegedly shooting his brother dead.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:42 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCrimeAllahabad High Court

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