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Supreme Court flags 'environmental crisis' in National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary due to illegal sand mining

The court said illegal riverbed sand mining has caused a grave risk to the gharial (long-snouted crocodile) preservation project.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtenvironmentSand mining

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