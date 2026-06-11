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Supreme Court flags preference for male child, says strict enforcement of PCPNDT Act needed

Referring to census data, the top court said it shows that the national child sex ratio declined from 945 in 1991 to 927 in 2001 and further to 919 in 2011.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:20 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPCPNDT Actsex ratiochild sex ratio

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