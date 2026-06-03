Supreme Court forms high-powered expert panel to re-examine Aravalli definition

In one line

Key points

• High-powered committee formed The Supreme Court constituted a committee led by ICFRE's DG Kanchan Devi to review the Aravalli definition, submitting a report by August 2026.

• Court's concerns addressed The panel must resolve ambiguities in the October 2025 MoEFCC report, including mining loopholes and ecological protection gaps.

• Key ecological questions The HPC will assess whether the 500-metre threshold for hill protection is scientifically valid and whether lower-elevation hills require safeguards.