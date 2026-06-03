Supreme Court forms high-powered expert panel to re-examine Aravalli definition

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Supreme Court forms expert panel to redefine Aravalli hills' boundaries amid ecological concerns.
Key points
• High-powered committee formed
The Supreme Court constituted a committee led by ICFRE's DG Kanchan Devi to review the Aravalli definition, submitting a report by August 2026.
• Court's concerns addressed
The panel must resolve ambiguities in the October 2025 MoEFCC report, including mining loopholes and ecological protection gaps.
• Key ecological questions
The HPC will assess whether the 500-metre threshold for hill protection is scientifically valid and whether lower-elevation hills require safeguards.
• Regulatory gaps identified
The court highlighted potential flaws in existing mechanisms, necessitating a fresh scientific and geological investigation of the Aravalli system.
Key statistics
1,048 of 12,081
Number of hills meeting elevation criterion in Rajasthan
August 31, 2026
Deadline for committee's report submission
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:09 IST