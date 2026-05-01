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Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam case

The bench directed Khera to cooperate in the investigation and to appear before the police station as and when required and intimated.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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