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Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in Assam case

Khera had on April 5, 2026 claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the present Chief Minister of Assam held passports of Egypt; United Arab Emirates; and Antigua and Barbuda.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarmaanticipatory bail

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