<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who was arrested by the Rajasthan police in a cheating case. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also regularised the interim bail granted earlier to Bhatt's wife Shwetambari Bhatt in the case. </p><p>"It seems to us that dispute essentially pertains to a commercial transaction, though the ingredients of committing offence of cheating etc have been expressly mentioned in the FIR. Be that as it may, it may be appropriate for the parties to resolve the disputes through mediation. The regular bail has been granted with the expectation that the appellants will try and make efforts for the amicable resolution of the dispute," the bench said.</p><p>The court directed both the parties to appear before the Supreme Court Mediation Centre to explore a possible settlement of the payment dispute.</p><p>Vikram's wife was granted bail on February 13.</p><p>A complaint was filed by Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre, alleging that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a biopic of his late wife, promising him of high returns which never got materialised.</p>.SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's wife in cheating case