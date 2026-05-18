Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court grants bail to man accused of extortion by impersonating as close aide of PM, Union ministers

It granted bail to the accused after he undertook not to use the names of high constitutional functionaries.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSupreme Courtimpersonation

Follow us on :

Follow Us