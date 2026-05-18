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Supreme Court grants bail to man accused of impersonating PM’s aide

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh set aside the Allahabad High Court’s February 5 order that had rejected his bail plea.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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