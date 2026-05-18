<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday granted bail to Mohammad Kashif, arrested in a money laundering case for allegedly posing as a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers to extort money.</p><p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh set aside the Allahabad High Court’s February 5 order that had rejected his bail plea. </p><p>Kashif has been in custody for nearly three years.</p> .Supreme Court refuses to consider plea on minimum wages for priests.<p>The apex court granted him bail on the condition that he will not use the names of high constitutional functionaries. </p><p>The bench also directed him to fully cooperate in the trial, warning that any failure to do so would allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to seek cancellation of his bail.</p><p>The ED had registered a case against Kashif on April 19, 2023, based on a police complaint of forgery and cheating registered at Gautam Budh Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh.</p> .<p>The agency alleged that Kashif extorted money from people by claiming he could get their work done in government departments through his supposed influence with the Prime Minister and Union ministers. </p><p>He reportedly used morphed and edited photographs with top leaders on his Facebook and Instagram accounts to build credibility and extract financial benefits.Investigations also revealed that he allegedly secured government contracts in Rajasthan and other departments by leveraging these false claims of proximity to power.</p> .<p>Kashif was intercepted by Noida police while travelling in a Mercedes car along with three mobile phones. Examination of his social media accounts showed photographs with the Prime Minister and Union ministers, along with forged documents such as invitation cards for the Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony on May 30, 2019, and a lunch event on February 20, 2019.</p><p>The ED further claimed to have recovered over Rs 1.10 crore from premises linked to him, terming it proceeds of crime.</p><p>Kashif had argued before the High Court that he was already granted bail in the predicate offence and had spent considerable time in custody since May 25, 2023, with delays in the trial.</p>