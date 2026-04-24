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Supreme Court grants last opportunity to Centre for apprising its stand on deportation to Bangladesh

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the counsel for the Centre to take instruction and get back to it on the issue.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBangladeshDeportation

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