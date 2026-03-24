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Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to women officers denied permanent commission

A bench held that the officers would be 'deemed' to have completed the minimum qualifying service of 20 years required for a pension, even if they were released from service earlier.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:21 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:21 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpension

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