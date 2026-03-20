<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday granted regular bail to Muppidi Avinash Reddy, a key accused in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor policy scam, related to the alleged large-scale irregularities and a structured kickback network that operated between 2019 and 2024.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi invoked power under Article 142 of the Constitution to mould the relief of regular instead of anticipatory bail to the petitioner, after noting that he had already surrendered after returning from abroad and undergone custodial interrogation and judicial custody. </p><p>Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for the state government opposed granting relief to the petitioner. The bench, however, said that it is a case of ego satisfaction.</p><p>Refuting this, Luthra said he returned in terms of what he had committed to the apex court, and his police custody was granted. Luthra said he is currently in judicial custody.</p>.Child exploitation in crime rising; granting anticipatory bail would send 'very wrong signals': Delhi High Court rejects woman's plea.<p>He asked the court to take up the matter in a week or ten days, stating he will try whatever is relevant for the appellant. Luthra said whatever investigation needs are, the court may allow them to be fulfilled.</p><p>Luthra contended that granting him relief in this case might impact other cases.</p><p>Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the appellant, said he returned to India pursuant to his commitment and surrendered before the investigating authority on February 26, 2026. The court was informed that seven people have been granted bail and five remained in custody.</p><p>The court noted the appellant is the brother of a co-accused, and the allegations against him are of generating and transferring the kickbacks and other proceeds of the crime.</p><p>"Without expressing any opinion on merits of the case, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and instead of granting the relief of anticipatory bail, we mould the same for the grant of regular bail. Consequently, the appellant is directed to be released on regular bail during the pendency of the trial,'' the bench said.</p><p>The court clarified since the appellant has been released on bail by keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, this order would not be considered as a binding precedent for the purpose of the grant of bail in other matters.</p>