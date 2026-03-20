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Supreme Court grants regular bail to accused in multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor policy scam

Luthra said he returned in terms of what he had committed to the apex court, and his police custody was granted.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:36 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAndhra Pradeshbail

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