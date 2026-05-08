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Supreme Court grants Centre six months to establish a tribunal resolving Karnataka-Tamil Nadu's Pennar river water dispute.
Key points
• Supreme Court directive
The apex court ordered the Union government to set up an inter-State water tribunal within six months to resolve the Pennar/Pennaiyar river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
• Centre's compliance efforts
The Centre cited procedural and statutory requirements, stating it is taking expeditious steps, including inter-ministerial consultations and Cabinet note approval, to comply with the court's directions.
• State positions
Karnataka argued it plans to leave 2 tmcft surplus water for Tamil Nadu, while Tamil Nadu alleged Karnataka's projects prejudicially affect its interests under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.
• Dispute context
Pennar/Pennaiyar is an inter-State river where Karnataka is the upper riparian state and Tamil Nadu the lower riparian, with Karnataka planning significant water utilisation.
Key statistics
11.77 tmcft
Total water in Karnataka's catchment
9.77 tmcft
Karnataka's planned water utilisation
2 tmcft
Surplus water for Tamil Nadu
Six months
Deadline for tribunal setup
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 May 2026, 08:51 IST