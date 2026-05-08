Key points

• Supreme Court directive The apex court ordered the Union government to set up an inter-State water tribunal within six months to resolve the Pennar/Pennaiyar river dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

• Centre's compliance efforts The Centre cited procedural and statutory requirements, stating it is taking expeditious steps, including inter-ministerial consultations and Cabinet note approval, to comply with the court's directions.

• State positions Karnataka argued it plans to leave 2 tmcft surplus water for Tamil Nadu, while Tamil Nadu alleged Karnataka's projects prejudicially affect its interests under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.