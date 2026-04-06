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Supreme Court grants two more weeks to Delhi Police to file reply on bail plea of accused in 2020 riots case

The top court on February 11 had issued notice on a plea filed by Ahmed and Saifi challenging a Delhi High Court order.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi PoliceDelhi riotsbail

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