Supreme Court has shown mirror to Delhi CM Kejriwal, he should immediately resign: BJP

New Delhi: As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail after SC granted him bail in the excise policy case, the BJP said he should accept moral responsibility and step down from the CM's post.
At a press conference at the party’s headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Supreme Court has shown a mirror to Kejriwal. “He is a ‘kattar beimaan’ (outright fraud) and the apex court showed a mirror to Arvind Kejriwal once again. He has got conditional bail… ‘jail wala’ is now ‘bail wala’,” Bhatia said.
He demanded that Kejriwal resigns from his post. “He should resign if he is keen on listening to the voice of the people of Delhi. But he will not do so because he does not have a drop of morality. He used to say a politician should resign even if there is an allegation, but now he is on bail after being in jail for six months,” Bhatia added.
In their bail condition, the apex court has imposed strict conditions on Kejriwal, asking him to not visit his office as well as the Delhi Secretariat while on bail.
Delhi BJP unit president Virendra Sachdeva, too, said that Kejriwal should quit. “Arvind Kejriwal has now joined the club of AAP leaders who are out of prison on bail. The investigating agency holds proof against Kejriwal, following which the court’s remark came which prove his arrest was legal. He should leave the post if he cannot carry out the functions clearly,” he added.
Published 13 September 2024, 16:19 IST