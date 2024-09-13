Supreme Court has shown mirror to Delhi CM Kejriwal, he should immediately resign: BJP

New Delhi: As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail after SC granted him bail in the excise policy case, the BJP said he should accept moral responsibility and step down from the CM's post.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the Supreme Court has shown a mirror to Kejriwal. “He is a ‘kattar beimaan’ (outright fraud) and the apex court showed a mirror to Arvind Kejriwal once again. He has got conditional bail… ‘jail wala’ is now ‘bail wala’,” Bhatia said.

He demanded that Kejriwal resigns from his post. “He should resign if he is keen on listening to the voice of the people of Delhi. But he will not do so because he does not have a drop of morality. He used to say a politician should resign even if there is an allegation, but now he is on bail after being in jail for six months,” Bhatia added.