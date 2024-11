Supreme Court in Preamble's socialist, secular case: Can't say what Parliament did in emergency all nullity

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and others, challenging the inclusion of the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble to the Constitution.