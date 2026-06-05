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Supreme Court issues contempt notice to AIIMS acting director

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan expressed shock over the manner in which AIIMS responded to its directive in a matrimonial dispute.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIIMS

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