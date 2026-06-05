Supreme Court issues contempt notice to AIIMS acting director

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>has issued a contempt notice to the acting director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and directed him to appear in person with an explanation, while taking strong exception to the failure to file a proper affidavit.</p><p>A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan expressed shock over the manner in which AIIMS responded to its directive in a matrimonial dispute. </p><p>The court had impleaded the AIIMS director on April 16 and specifically asked him to submit an explanation by filing an affidavit.</p> .Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to fill vacant posts in state human rights commissions.<p>However, the affidavit was filed by one Nishant Kumar, claiming to be deputy secretary at AIIMS-New Delhi, who said he was authorised to do so. </p><p>The bench strongly disapproved of this, stating that the court had sought a personal explanation from the director and it was not open to any official to authorise someone else to furnish it.</p><p>The apex court was informed that there is currently no permanent director at AIIMS-New Delhi. </p><p>When queried why the person holding the charge had not filed the affidavit, the response was that he was only in a temporary capacity. </p> .<p>“We pause here to indicate that we had specifically sought explanation to be furnished by Director, AIIMS, and it is not within the discretion of any person to submit his/her explanation by authorising someone else to do the same,” the bench observed.</p><p>The court added that it was not only surprised but shocked at the reply. </p><p>“Any person who is on a post, either in substantive capacity or in acting capacity, has to take responsibility and perform the duty of the post held by him/her in whatever capacity it may be. We will not give benefit of doubt to the present Director/Acting Director of any ignorance,” it said.</p><p>In its order, the bench held that in its tentative view, the acting director had committed contempt. It impleaded Dr Nikhil Tandon, Acting Director, AIIMS-New Delhi, as respondent No. 4 and issued contempt notice against him. </p> .<p>The cause title of the case has been amended accordingly.</p><p>Dr Tandon has been directed to be personally present before the court along with his explanation on the next date of hearing in 2026 at 12 noon. </p><p>The matter has been treated as part-heard. The court also took note of a DNA analysis report submitted by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS in the case. The report confirmed that the DNA profile of the child matched with the parties involved, establishing the biological paternity of the individual concerned.</p>